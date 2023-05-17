Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1926 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,871,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1926
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1926 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2429 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
