Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1926 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,871,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1926 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2429 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction Heritage - October 20, 2016
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction Heritage - October 20, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 F at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1926 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 5 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search