5 Reichspfennig 1926 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1926 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2429 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (3) AU (4) VF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)