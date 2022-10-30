Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1926 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,990,000
- Mintage PROOF 33
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1926
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1926 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
