Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1926 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1926 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1926 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,990,000
  • Mintage PROOF 33

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1926 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 E at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 E at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 E at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 E at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1926 E at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1926 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 5 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search