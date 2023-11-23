5 Reichspfennig 1925 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2405 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (1)