Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,990,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2787 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
