Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1925 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1925 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,990,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2787 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Heritage - August 24, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

