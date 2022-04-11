5 Reichspfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2787 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

