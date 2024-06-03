Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,554,000
  • Mintage PROOF 61

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5173 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 80 RUB
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

