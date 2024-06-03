Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,554,000
- Mintage PROOF 61
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5173 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 80 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
