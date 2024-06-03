5 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5173 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (7) AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) Service PCGS (1)