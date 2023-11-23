Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1925 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 25. Bidding took place April 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search