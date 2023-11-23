Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1925 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1925 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1925 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Raffler

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,750,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 25. Bidding took place April 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (2)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 D at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 D at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 D at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 D at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1925 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 5 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search