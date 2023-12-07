5 Reichspfennig 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2403 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (2) XF (1) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (2) Service PCGS (2)