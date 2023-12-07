Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 85,239,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2403 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
