Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 85,239,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2403 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Auctiones - December 13, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2019
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Chaponnière - November 29, 2012
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

