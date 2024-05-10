5 Reichspfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 280. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (1)