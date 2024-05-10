Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,790,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 280. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.
Сondition
