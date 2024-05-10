Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1924 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1924 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,790,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 280. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Chaponnière - November 29, 2012
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

