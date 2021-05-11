Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,134,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4256 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search