Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,134,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4256 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

