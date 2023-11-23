Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,976,000
  • Mintage PROOF 166

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2423 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

