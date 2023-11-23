Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,976,000
- Mintage PROOF 166
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2423 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
