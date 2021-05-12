5 Reichspfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

