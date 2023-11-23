5 Reichspfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place July 25, 2017.

