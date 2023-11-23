Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,469,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place July 25, 2017.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 168 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

