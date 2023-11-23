Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place July 25, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 168 USD
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
