Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 423,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17,750. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2213 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3910 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

