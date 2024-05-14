5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17,750. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (6) AU (16) XF (43) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) AU58 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (2)

