Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 423,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17,750. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
