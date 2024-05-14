5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

