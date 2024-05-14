Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,752,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
