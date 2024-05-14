Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,752,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (13)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1932 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search