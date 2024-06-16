Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,504,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20429 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (18)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (17)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (21)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (18)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - April 5, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - April 5, 2024
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date April 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1932 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search