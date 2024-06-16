5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20429 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (13) AU (49) XF (70) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS62 (1) PF65 (1) PF62 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (4) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Emporium Hamburg (18)

Felzmann (5)

Frühwald (4)

Gärtner (3)

GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (17)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (10)

Katz (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (21)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (3)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (4)

UBS (2)

Via (1)

WAG (18)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)