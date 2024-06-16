Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1932 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,504,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20429 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date April 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
