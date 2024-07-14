5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3013 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

