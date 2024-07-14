Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,019,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3013 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (5)
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Darabanth (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (14)
- Felzmann (8)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (14)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Höhn (10)
- iBelgica (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (24)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- NOA (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (5)
- Via (1)
- WAG (15)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 46000 JPY
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search