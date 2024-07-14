Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,019,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3013 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Felzmann (8)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (10)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (24)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • NOA (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (5)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (15)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 46000 JPY
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Via - September 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction iBelgica - June 21, 2023
Seller iBelgica
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 F "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1932 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search