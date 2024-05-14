5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

