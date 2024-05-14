Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1932 E "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,013,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
