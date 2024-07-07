Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,556,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (196) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 CHF
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1932 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark
