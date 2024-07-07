Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1932 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,556,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (196) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (8)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (16)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (12)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Höhn (15)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (6)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (22)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (34)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 CHF
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search