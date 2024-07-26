Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,303,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (415) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21069 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF53 NGC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
