5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21069 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (69) AU (93) XF (201) VF (41) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS65 (12) MS64 (15) MS63 (4) MS62 (7) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) XF40 (3) SP66 (1) SP65 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF63 (1) PF53 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (38) PCGS (21) ANACS (1)

