Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,303,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (415) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1932 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21069 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF53 NGC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - March 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1932 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
