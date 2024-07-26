5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7307 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (4) AU (17) XF (53) VF (19) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) PF65 (1) PF55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

