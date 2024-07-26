Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,092,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7307 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

