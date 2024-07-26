Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1931 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,092,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7307 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Felzmann (7)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (12)
- London Coins (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search