Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,620,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2154 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (14)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (6)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (17)
- London Coins (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (3)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search