5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2154 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (6) AU (25) XF (52) VF (15) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) PF64 (2) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)

