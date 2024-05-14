Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,620,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2154 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 G "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

