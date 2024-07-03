Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,152,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2649 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS60 ANACS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS60 ANACS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

