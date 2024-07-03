Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,152,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2649 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (3)
- BAC (12)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (22)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (7)
- Frühwald (5)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (14)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (9)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (26)
- Leu (2)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (11)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search