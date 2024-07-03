5 Reichsmark 1931 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2649 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (55) AU (50) XF (72) VF (11) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (9) MS65 (5) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) MS60 (14) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service ANACS (14) NGC (14) PCGS (16)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (3)

BAC (12)

Busso Peus (6)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (22)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (7)

Frühwald (5)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (13)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (9)

Katz (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (26)

Leu (2)

Möller (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (4)

Spink (1)

Stack's (7)

Stephen Album (1)

TMAJK sro (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (11)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (2)