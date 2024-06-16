5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) AU (19) XF (50) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) Service NGC (3)

