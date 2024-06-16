Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,245,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5250 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
