Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,245,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5250 RUB
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 E "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

