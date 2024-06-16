Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,254,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

