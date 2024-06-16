Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1931 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,254,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
