Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,651,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
