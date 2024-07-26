Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,651,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

