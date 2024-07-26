5 Reichsmark 1931 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1931 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (61) AU (67) XF (150) VF (41) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (6) MS65 (5) MS64 (10) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU50 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (22) NGC (18) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (3)

Auctiones (1)

Busso Peus (10)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (27)

Felzmann (18)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (3)

Gärtner (5)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

Grün (11)

Heritage (19)

Heritage Eur (9)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (21)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (3)

Kroha (2)

Künker (35)

London Coins (11)

Marciniak (2)

Möller (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

NOA (1)

Nomisma (3)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (3)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (15)

Rhenumis (5)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)

Via (1)

WAG (34)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (7)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)