5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3202 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (7) AU (16) XF (40) VF (12) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) PF65 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (10)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (2)

Künker (31)

London Coins (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Sonntag (4)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (3)