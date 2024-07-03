Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 367,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3202 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2016.
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1720 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
