Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 367,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3202 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (31)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (3)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1720 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1468 $
Price in auction currency 1360 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2020
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 G "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1930 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search