5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 630,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
