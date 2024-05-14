Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 630,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (29)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

