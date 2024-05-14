Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 354,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,200. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6960 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
