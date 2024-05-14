Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 354,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,200. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6960 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1727 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

