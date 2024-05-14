Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 606,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32678 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,220. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
