5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32678 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,220. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (14) XF (47) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) AU58 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (17)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (1)

Künker (20)

Naumann (1)

Rhenumis (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (1)