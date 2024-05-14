Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 606,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32678 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,220. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
