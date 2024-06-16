Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,790,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3457 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 323,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 348 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Nomisma - June 30, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date January 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - October 6, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

