5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3457 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 323,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (31) AU (39) XF (55) VF (11) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (4) MS64 (8) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) PF69 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (4) PF64 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service PCGS (9) NGC (17) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Auction World (5)

Busso Peus (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (15)

Felzmann (9)

Frühwald (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (7)

Heritage (21)

Heritage Eur (2)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (12)

iNumis (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (19)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Nomisma (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Numisor (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (4)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (13)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (2)