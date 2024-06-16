Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1930 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,790,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3457 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 323,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 348 USD
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
