Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 779,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
