Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 779,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (7)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Busso Peus - January 23, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

