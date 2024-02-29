5 Reichsmark 1929 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.

