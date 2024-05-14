Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1929 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 950,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8840 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (15)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Künker (13)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- WAG (8)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search