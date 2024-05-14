Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 814,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3999 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 375 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
