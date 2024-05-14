Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 814,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3999 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (19)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (2)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 20, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 375 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

