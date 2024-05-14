5 Reichsmark 1929 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3999 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 2, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (9) AU (21) XF (31) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

