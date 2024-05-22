Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 860,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 930 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,800. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (14)
- Heritage (4)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (11)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (27)
- Lanz München (1)
- Möller (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search