Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 860,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 930 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,800. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (11)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (27)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1929 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search