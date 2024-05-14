5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2727 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (33) AU (39) XF (104) VF (15) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (6) MS64 (3) MS62 (5) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (6) Service NGC (17) PCGS (11)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (3)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (14)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (8)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (3)

Emporium Hamburg (15)

Felzmann (10)

Frühwald (3)

Gärtner (4)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (12)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (5)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (16)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (24)

London Coins (3)

Nihon (1)

NOA (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Numismática Leilões (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (5)

Stephen Album (1)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WAG (18)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (2)