Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,730,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (211) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2727 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Roma Numismatics - August 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

