Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1929 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,730,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (211) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2727 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
