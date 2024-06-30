5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7652 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (9) AU (13) XF (54) VF (23) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) PF67 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Emporium Hamburg (16)

Felzmann (6)

Frühwald (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (9)

Heritage (4)

HERVERA (2)

Höhn (8)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (11)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

UBS (2)

WAG (12)

Westfälische (1)