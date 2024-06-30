Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1928
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7652 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date July 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
