Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7652 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - July 3, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date July 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

