Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,923,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30330 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 18, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

