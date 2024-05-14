5 Reichsmark 1928 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30330 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (13) AU (35) XF (88) VF (19) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) PF67 (1) DETAILS (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

Boule (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Emporium Hamburg (17)

Felzmann (4)

Frühwald (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (12)

Heritage (5)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (10)

Katz (4)

Künker (22)

La Galerie Numismatique (14)

Macho & Chlapovič (4)

Marciniak (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rhenumis (7)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (2)

UBS (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (16)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)