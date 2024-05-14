Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,771,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1928
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8555 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
