Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,771,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8555 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 16895 RUB
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - November 3, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 F "Oak Tree" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

