Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,310,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

