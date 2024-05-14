Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1928 E "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,310,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1928
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Busso Peus (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (16)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (14)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (19)
- London Coins (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search