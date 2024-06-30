5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30145 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (26) AU (41) XF (95) VF (19) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (11) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (8) NGC (16) ANACS (3)

