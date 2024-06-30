Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,613,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1928
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30145 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (3)
- BAC (11)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Chaponnière (3)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (18)
- Felzmann (8)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (10)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (29)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (5)
- UBS (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (14)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search