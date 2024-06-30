Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,613,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30145 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 28, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 D "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

