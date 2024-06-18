5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (31) UNC (41) AU (58) XF (150) VF (64) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (14) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (3) PF68 (3) PF66 (4) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (5) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (5) Service NGC (30) PCGS (14) ANACS (1) GENI (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (3)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Baldwin's (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (3)

Busso Peus (9)

Chaponnière (2)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (17)

Felzmann (17)

Frühwald (7)

Gärtner (5)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (8)

Heritage (24)

Heritage Eur (7)

HERVERA (10)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (24)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (7)

Kroha (3)

Künker (38)

London Coins (3)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numismatica Luciani (2)

NUMMUS Olomouc (3)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (7)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rhenumis (4)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (11)

Solidus Numismatik (4)

Stack's (8)

Stare Monety (1)

Status International (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Taisei (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

WAG (16)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (16)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)