Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,466,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1928
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (350) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (3)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (3)
- Busso Peus (9)
- Chaponnière (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Felzmann (17)
- Frühwald (7)
- Gärtner (5)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (24)
- Heritage Eur (7)
- HERVERA (10)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (24)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (7)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (38)
- London Coins (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Stack's (8)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Status International (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Taisei (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (16)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (16)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search