Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,466,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (350) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (3)
  • Busso Peus (9)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (17)
  • Felzmann (17)
  • Frühwald (7)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (24)
  • Heritage Eur (7)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (24)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (7)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (38)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (7)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Status International (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Taisei (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (16)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (16)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 18, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1928 A "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1928 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1928 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search