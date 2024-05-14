Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,006,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30028 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
