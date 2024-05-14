Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,006,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30028 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (13)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 83 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1927 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search