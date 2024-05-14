5 Reichsmark 1927 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30028 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (10) AU (18) XF (36) VF (15) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (4) Service PCGS (6) NGC (2)

