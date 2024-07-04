Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 759,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27524 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

