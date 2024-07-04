Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1927 G "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 759,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27524 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Felzmann (5)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (14)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (5)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (16)
- Macho & Chlapovič (4)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search