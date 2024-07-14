Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 700,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place October 2, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
