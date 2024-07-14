5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place October 2, 2016.

