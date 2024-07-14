Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 700,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place October 2, 2016.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Oak Tree" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

