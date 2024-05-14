5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4629 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

