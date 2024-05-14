Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4629 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 E "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
