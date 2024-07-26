Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,471,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5063 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 81 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

