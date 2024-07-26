Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,471,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5063 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (6)
- Auctiones (1)
- BAC (3)
- Boule (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Darabanth (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (12)
- Felzmann (7)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (23)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Höhn (10)
- Katz (29)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (16)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (15)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (19)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (12)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 81 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search