5 Reichsmark 1927 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5063 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (71) AU (47) XF (56) VF (17) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (8) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) AU50 (2) SP67 (1) SP65 (3) SP64 (7) SP63 (8) SP62 (6) SP58 (1) SP55 (2) PF65 (2) PF64 (2) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (5) PL (1) Service PCGS (41) NGC (22)

