Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,926,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (659) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3170 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PR64 CAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 25, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 18, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

