Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,926,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (659) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3170 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PR64 CAM PCGS
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
