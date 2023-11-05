Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

4 Reichspfennig 1932 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Diameter 24,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,094,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 4 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62335 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place May 10, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction Tauler & Fau - March 1, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction VL Nummus - October 30, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction VL Nummus - February 14, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction VL Nummus - November 22, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction VL Nummus - July 24, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 24, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 J at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Category
Year
