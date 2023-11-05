Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
4 Reichspfennig 1932 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 4,9 g
- Diameter 24,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,094,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 4 Reichspfennig
- Year 1932
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62335 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place May 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- VL Nummus (6)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
