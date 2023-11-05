4 Reichspfennig 1932 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62335 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place May 10, 2018.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (1) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) BN (3) Service NGC (3)