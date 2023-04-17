Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
4 Reichspfennig 1932 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 4,9 g
- Diameter 24,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,050,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 4 Reichspfennig
- Year 1932
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 200. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Grün (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- NOA (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reichspfennig 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search