4 Reichspfennig 1932 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 200. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4) No grade (4)