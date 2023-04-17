Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

4 Reichspfennig 1932 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Diameter 24,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,050,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 4 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 200. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Numismática Leilões - April 17, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 14, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 14, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 20, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 20, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 23, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 23, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 3, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 3, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Chaponnière - November 29, 2012
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reichspfennig 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1932 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 4 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search