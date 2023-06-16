Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

4 Reichspfennig 1932 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Diameter 24,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,022,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 4 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Künker - March 8, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reichspfennig 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

