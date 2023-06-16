Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
4 Reichspfennig 1932 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 4,9 g
- Diameter 24,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,022,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 4 Reichspfennig
- Year 1932
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
